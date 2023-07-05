Tributes paid at charity tournament to local pool player who sadly passed away last year

Shortly before the one-year anniversary of his death in June, pool players from across Ireland came together to pay tribute and honour Northern Ireland International player Gary Johnston, who sadly passed away suddenly from a heart-related illness aged just 50.

Gary, a member of The Coach Club in Hillsborough, had been playing the sport for over 20 years.

He had previously represented Northern Ireland in the European Championships and was a regular competitor at NI Pool Association events alongside his brother Stephen.

The tournament held in his honour also raised funds to support the work of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS), a cause now close to the Johnston family’s heart.

Gaby Johnston, Stephen Johnston, Matt Short, Mark Davidson, Kenny Geddis and Nadia Duncan from NICHS. Pic Credit: NICHS

The event was one in a series in memory of Gary. In total, the Johnston family and their friends have raised more than £5,000 for NICHS by taking part in the charity’s annual 5K Red Dress Fun Run in February, hosting a bingo night, and Gary’s daughter Gabrielle recently braved abseiling down the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

This has all been in aid of helping the up to one in three people across Northern Ireland who are living with a chest, heart or stroke related illness.

The pool tournament was held at Crumlin United FC. The event was organised by Kenny Geddis, Mark Davidson, Raymond Christie, and Matt Short in Gary’s memory. A special word of thanks must also go to Pamela for the wonderful hospitality over the weekend and to Ciara for her brilliant fundraising efforts.

Gary Johnston, who sadly passed away suddenly from a heart-related illness aged just 50. Pic credit: NICHS

Gee Crawley was victorious in winning the Teams Trophy alongside his team - Neill Campbell, Jason Voorhees, Aaron Leslie, and Wayne Lewis.

Gee was also runner up in the individual Gary Johnston Memorial Cup. The Cup winner was Willie Brown, and the other semi-finalists were John Tennyson and Neill Campbell, who all, along with other players on the day, generously donated their winnings back to the charity to boost the overall tournament total to an amazing £1200.