Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try a new sport during Start Archery Week

Lisburn City Archery Club held an exciting open day at Lisnagarvey High School as part of the national Start Archery Week, with over 50 people turning up to have a go.

The event was shared on Sport NI’s social media to attract as many attendees as possible.

Held annually by Archery GB and its member clubs, Start Archery Week aims to encourage adults and children of all ages to try their hand at archery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in its 11th year, Start Archery Week sees archery clubs across the UK open their doors, welcoming people of all abilities to have a go at what is one of the most accessible sports around.

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week

The events, which not only aim to showcase the enjoyment and benefits archery can provide are also a great way of enhancing the clubs’ connections with the local community.

After the open day, there was enough interest to organise two separate beginner courses, with 30+ people signing up for updates.

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week

Lisburn City Archery Club welcomes locals to try archery during Start Archery Week