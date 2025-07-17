Lisburn table tennis player selected to represent Ireland in University Games

Young Lisburn table tennis player Ben Watson has been selected to represent Ireland in the upcoming FISU World University Games 2025, set to take place in Essen, Germany.

Remarkably, this marks the first time Ireland has ever sent a table tennis team to compete at these Games — a historic milestone for the sport in the country.

Watson’s selection crowns what has been an extraordinary season.

Earlier this year, he played a pivotal role in helping Queen’s secure a dramatic victory over UCD at the Intervarsities — their first win in this contest in 26 years.

Ben Watson, who trains at Lisburn Racquets, has been selected to represent Ireland at the FISU World University Games 2025 in Essen, Germany. Pic credit: Lorna Watson

Watson was in unstoppable form, winning all 12 of his matches, making him the only player to go unbeaten throughout the team event. Together with doubles partner Daniel Irwin, he sealed the title in a thrilling deciding doubles match, clinched in the fifth set to edge UCD 8-7.

The 19-year-old’s stellar performances stretch beyond the university circuit.

Watson claimed the U19 Connacht Open title and dominated the Junior British Clubs League, winning 19 out of 20 matches and helping his team secure gold.

His impact was also felt at senior level, where crucial victories in the Senior British League helped his team avoid relegation and finish comfortably mid-table.

By season’s end, Watson had achieved the distinction of being ranked number one in Ireland’s junior rankings — an accolade that underlines his rising profile on the national stage.

As preparation for the FISU World University Games, Watson has travelled to Ostrava to compete in the European Youth Championships.

This follows an intensive five-day training camp in Kinsale designed to sharpen his game ahead of representing Ireland on the world stage.

Speaking on his selection, Watson expressed his excitement: “It’s a huge honour to be part of Ireland’s first ever table tennis team at the World University Games.

"I’m grateful for all the support from Queen’s, local businesses, my coaches and teammates, and I’m looking forward to testing myself against some of the best university players in the world.”

With his blend of talent, determination, and a season already rich with success, Watson is set to be a name to watch as he carries Ireland’s hopes into uncharted territory this summer in Germany,