Lisburn Taekwondo star Amy Stewart is looking forward to competing in the European Championships

Amy Stewart of Lisburn Taekwondo Club is a true star and is looking forward to representing Great Britain at the European Championships later this month.

Her dedication, talent, and achievements in Taekwondo make her an outstanding player who has represented Lisburn Taekwondo Club, Northern Ireland, and Great Britain over the past 12 years.

Amy has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in her training and competitions. She has shown remarkable progress and growth as an athlete, constantly pushing herself to new heights.

Amy's positive attitude and support for her teammates make her a beloved member of the Lisburn Taekwondo Club.

Lisburn taekwondo star Amy Stewart is competing in the European championships this month. Pic credit: Francis Meaney Photography

She has won numerous titles and medals in regional, national, and even international competitions.

Beyond her athletic accomplishments, Amy is also an exceptional ambassador for the sport. She actively promotes Taekwondo in her community and encourages others to get involved.

Her passion for Taekwondo is infectious, and she has inspired many young people to take up the sport and pursue their own dreams. Amy Stewart is a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work, and a love for the sport.

She has already accomplished so much at such a young age, and it's clear that her future in Taekwondo is incredibly bright. Lisburn Taekwondo Club is incredibly proud to have Amy as a member and assistant coach.

Lisburn taekwondo star Amy Stewart will be representing Great Britain in the European Championships. Pic credit: Amy Stewart

Amy has achieved remarkable success at various competitions. In 2023 she competed at the German open which was a ranking event for GBR athletes to be considered for the Europeans in November 2023.

She then continued to compete at the Harrogate Mayor’s cup, The Scottish Open, Bluewave Championships and the British Nationals.

Amy is current British National Freestyle champion and has been selected to represent GB at the Europeans to be held between November 24-27 In Innsbruck, Austria.

Amy is currently a 3rd Dan in Taekwondo and shown hard work and determination throughout her Taekwondo journey which started back in 2012.

She continues to excel in regional, national, and even international competitions.