St Patrick's GAC sets its sights on purchasing its home ground at Kirkwoods Playing Fields

St Patrick’s GAC is hoping to buy its homeground at Kirkwoods Park in Lisburn, helping to provide secure a home for Gaelic games in Lisburn for generations to come.

The club has started a fundraising drive with the hope of being able to purchase the playing fields from the MoD.

St Patrick’s, Lisburn GAC is a voluntary, community sports organisation affiliated to both the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. Founded in 1965 the Club is based at the Kirkwoods playing facilities in Lisburn.

The Club provides sporting opportunities in both football and hurling for ages from Fundamentals/U6 to Senior/Adult and for both males and females. Membership of the club has been growing rapidly, having doubled in the last five years.

St Patrick's played its first match at the Kirkwoods pitches in 1995. This followed many turbulent years without a home and significant volunteer efforts and fundraising towards developing a pitch at Causeway End Road.

Since moving to the Kirkwood's Road site the Club has grown rapidly.

"We have been well supported by both our local Council and indeed the site owner's the Ministry of Defence, securing a 10 year management arrangement in 2015,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“We have also invested significantly ourselves in pitch drainage, boundary fencing and changing rooms.

St Patrick's GAC is hoping to buy its home ground at Kirkwoods Playing Fields. Pic credit: St Patrick's GAC

"It is fair to say that we already consider Kirkwoods our home. Now that the MoD have indicated their intention to dispose of the site, the Club has a unique opportunity to secure our future and develop Kirkwoods.”

You can support the fundraising drive by visiting the Crowndfunding website at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/ofoh#start

He continued: "Many of these opportunities would not be available to us as a Council leased facility.

"The Club has put in a place a significant amount of financing already and is looking to raise an additional £20,000 in support of the purchase.”

The spokesperson for the club added: : “We believe that owning the site outright provides us with the greatest opportunities for future grant funding for further development.