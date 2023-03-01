Local primary schools came together at Friends’ School recently for their regional qualifying event in the BDO Northern Ireland’s Primary School Hockey Festival.

The Ulster Hockey’s Youth Division primary schools’ competition, in partnership with BDO NI, includes 22 regional events taking place at venues across Northern Ireland over the next six weeks culminating in two Finals Days where it is expected more than 200 primary schools will compete for the McCloy (Girls) and Pearson (Boys) Cups.

At the regional heat at Friends’ School, the Boys winners were Friends’ School Lisburn, the Boys Runners Up were Downshire Primary, Girls Winners were Friends’ School Lisburn and the Girls Runners Up were from Moira Primary School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition, part of a partnership between Ulster Hockey and local business advisory firm BDO NI which is now in its fourth year, is a popular event in the sporting calendar and offers schools across the region the chance to compete against the very best in their age group.

Girls Winners – Friends' School Lisburn

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pearson and McCloy cups are annual national Primary School hockey tournaments for boys and girls, with over 150 teams registered to attend this year’s regional blitz’s so far.

Marc Scott, Chief Executive of Ulster Hockey commented: “Both the Pearson and McCloy Cups are fantastic examples of how local and nationwide schools can get involved with hockey. It is growing year on year, and it is great to see so many teams across the province get involved. In particular, seeing more teams, both girls and especially boys, from more rural areas get interested in hockey from such a young age is an inspiration.”

Boys winners – Friends School Lisburn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boys Runners Up – Downshire Primary School