Lurgan Four lose out in Open Championships

Lurgan 17 Donaghadee 22

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday evening Neil Sloan, Jeff McCullough, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland met Robert Humphreys’ Donaghadee Four in the 1st Round of the NIBA Senior Fours Open Championships 2025 in a match that went to a tight finish that favoured the visitors who won 17-22 to proceed to the next Round.

The home Four went 4-0 up after the opening 3 ends but got stuck on that to be 4-12 down after 8 ends but upped their game to take 5 shots off the next 3 ends to reduce Humphreys’ deficit to just 2 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan were back in the match and did well collect 6 brilliant shots on 13th end and take the lead for the first. The Donaghadee Four responded strongly to square at 16-16.

With the visitors taking 6 shots off the 16th and 17th ends and the home rink responding with just a shot it was game over for Gilliland’s rink for them to bow out of the Senior Fours Championship.