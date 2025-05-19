Lurgan Ladies fall just short in local derby thriller

Portadown 46 (5) Lurgan 44 (1)

It was a sun-soaked afternoon at Portadown as Lurgan took to the green for a hotly anticipated senior league derby. With strong teamwork and energy from the off, Lurgan looked the sharper side in the early stages, taking the lead across multiple rinks and showing real cohesion.

On Rink 1, Teri Millar led her rink to an outstanding 22-9 win over Bernie Hanratty, setting the tone for a strong overall performance.

On Rink 2, Angela Thompson was involved in a close battle with Lorraine Grimley, eventually losing out 13-17 in a match that could have gone either way.

Rink 3 saw Doreen Wheelan and her rink face off against Zoe Minish, falling 9-20 despite a solid start.

Lurgan’s early dominance slipped away in the second half after a few difficult ends, allowing Portadown to edge the overall shots 46-44 and claim the win. Lurgan leave with just 1 point from a game that felt within reach.

Still, the team can take pride in their strong teamwork and determination. All eyes now turn to their next clash against Banbridge, where they’ll be eager to bounce back and turn narrow margins into points on the board.

