Boxer and Lurgan native Lee Gormley says he is 'fully zoned' as he trains for his second fight as a professional in Bolton

In June Lee won his professional boxing debut in Bolton after beating John Spencer. The Derryadd lad, who went to school in Lurgan, had just turned pro with his debut fight taking place at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, Manchester.

Lurgan native Lee Gormley at his professional debut in June 2023 against John Spencer in Bolton near Manchester. Photo courtesy of Karen Priestley.

Lee said: “I'm really excited to get back in the ring for my second pro fight on September 16th. My debut was a great experience and I was itching to get going again right away after it. I was straight back in the gym on the Monday after that first win but my coaches told me to get out and rest! So, I had a few days of recharging before getting fully back to training.

"It's a return to the same venue this time at the University of Bolton Stadium for my second fight. It's a great venue for boxing and I can't wait to get back there and show what I can do on another great event from VIP Boxing Promotions and Elite Boxing Gym. Especially alongside some of my teammates from the gym.

"I'm aiming to have a busy end to the year and keep pushing on to bigger and better things in my career. The fights get tougher and tougher as I move along, so I'll be looking to put on another strong performance in September and keep improving my overall game.

"I'm always focused and ready throughout the year in the gym but, as a fighter, once you get an official fight date confirmed, that focus goes up a notch. So I'm fully zoned in now and getting ready for another great fight night.

"If there are any more local businesses that would be able to come on board as a sponsor and help with my journey as a pro fighter, then that would be hugely appreciated as well. Sponsors who can help me out each month are a huge benefit and they allow me to be able to stay active with regular fights.

"I have tickets now too, with £40 standard and £70 ringside available. With the fight being in Bolton, Manchester, anyone from home in Lurgan who obviously can't make it could still sponsor a ticket if it's possible for them. These then go to young boxers in the gym or those less unfortunate, making it possible for them to attend the show. I know times are tough for everyone at the moment but every little bit helps.”

A former sports journalist who did work experience in the Lurgan Mail and Portadown Times, Lee has always had ambitions to be a professional boxer. From his early years at St Patrick’s PS Aghacommon and St Paul’s High School and St Michael’s Grammar School in Lurgan Lee has been an avid sports fan. He also played for Sarsfields GAA in Derrytrasna home to his grandparents Marion and Harry Gormley.

Lee now lives in Bolton but many will know his parents Gerard and Gail (nee McMullen) Gormley and his sister Carla.