A Lurgan College pupil who took on a gruelling swim across Carlingford Lough, logging a time of under five hours, is hopeful his achievements can be ratified to set a new record.

Oscar Black (15) swam from Victoria Lock to the Helly Hunter on Monday, September 2, a distance of 22.5km.

The GCSE student, who started swimming with Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club at the age of eight, recorded a time of 4:58:43.

If this time is ratified by the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association (ILDSA), Oscar, who trains alongside Jessika Robson, will have set a course record and be the youngest swimmer to have completed the challenge.

Oscar Black. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Oscar’s mum, Danielle Drennan, stated: “I am immensely proud of him. For a boy his age, to have swam like this, it’s phenomenal.

"He’s put in a lot of hard work to get to this stage and has aspirations to take on even more challenges like this in the years to come.

“Oscar also was part of two relay teams to swim the North Channel last September with Newry-based Red Hot Chilli Dippers and he has swam in Lough Erne and Champion of Champions events at Carlingford too.

"I was on the support boat beside him last Monday when he was doing the swim and it was very emotional to see him taking on the challenge.

"He doesn’t wear a wetsuit, just trunks. He was getting stung lots by jellyfish and it was hard to watch.

"Oscar wasn’t allowed to touch the support boat the whole time he was taking on the challenge. We were passing him fluids and snacks every 45 minutes to keep him hydrated and give him energy.

"There were times when I wanted to just pull him out of the water and he probably felt the same at certain points, but he’s very determined and has a lot of dedication to the sport.

"He prepares for his open water events with the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers and myself and his dad, Stephen Black, take Oscar to Newcastle and Donaghadee as well.

"He trains alongside Jessika Robson (18). Jessika recently became the youngest person to complete the Irish Triple Crown swimming challenge, swimming the North Channel, the 10km Galway Bay swim and Fastnet Lighthouse to Baltimore Pier in Co Cork. Jessika has helped Oscar develop and she’s a great role model for him.”

Oscar, who counts Michael Phelps as one of his main inspirations, added: “I’m now going to be training over the winter, with my goal to take on the North Channel from Donaghadee to Scotland next year.

"Taking on Carlingford Lough is definitely my biggest challenge so far. I had been due to do it in August, but due to factors, including the tides, it had to be put off until the start of September.

"I thought it was going to be mid-week, but we got the call on Sunday to come down on Monday and do it, so it was a quick turnaround.

"If anyone else is keen to get involved in open water swimming, I would encourage them to give it a go. Don’t worry about what is in the water. Try and enjoy it.”