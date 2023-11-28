Former Magherafelt man Simon Logan managed to finish the recent 2023 Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon, part of the VinFast Ironman North America Series, despite getting stung in the neck by a bee!

Simon, who now lives in Colorado, finished 61st overall out of 1,701 competitors, and 13th in the M35-39 category in 9.42.02.

The bee got into his helmet 50 miles into the bike ride and stung him on the neck, but he ploughed on.

The former Moyola Park FC player was raising money for MindWise Community Services which provide support for people suffering with mental health issues.

Simon Logan finishing the Ironman event. Credit: Submitted

Simon grew up in Magherafelt and attended the local High School.

In preparation, he was juggling work with 20 hours a week training over the various disciplines.