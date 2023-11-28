Register
Magherafelt Ironman finishes crueling Arizona event despite bee sting

Former Magherafelt man Simon Logan managed to finish the recent 2023 Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon, part of the VinFast Ironman North America Series, despite getting stung in the neck by a bee!
By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Simon, who now lives in Colorado, finished 61st overall out of 1,701 competitors, and 13th in the M35-39 category in 9.42.02.

The bee got into his helmet 50 miles into the bike ride and stung him on the neck, but he ploughed on.

The former Moyola Park FC player was raising money for MindWise Community Services which provide support for people suffering with mental health issues.

Simon Logan finishing the Ironman event. Credit: SubmittedSimon Logan finishing the Ironman event. Credit: Submitted
Simon grew up in Magherafelt and attended the local High School.

In preparation, he was juggling work with 20 hours a week training over the various disciplines.

The grueling Ironman event consisted of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride , and 26.2 mile run in the heat of Arizona.

