Magherafelt Titans tryouts - new players welcome to get involved in the sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Basketball club Magherafelt Titans are now entering their third season in Basketball NI Junior leagues.

In their debut season 2022/2023 an U14 boys team and U16 boys team joined the league with the U14 team reaching the final.

Last season the club expanded to enter 4 boys teams - U12, U14 and two teams in U16. Three of the teams reached the final with the U16 winning the NI U16 Div 2 title. With a number of girls attending the popular Tiny Titans training (Primary School age) the club decided to hold a very successful four week taster for girls with our Titans Ladies Juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the growing interest in the sport, and its winter season offering a "second sport" to those playing football, gaelic football, rugby, hockey and camogie the club aims to increase the number of teams entering this season. In particular the club are inviting interest for a boys U18 team (born 2007,2008) and girls teams at U14 and U12 (born 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015).

Magherafelt Titans Basketball Team. Credit: Submitted

Following a successful Tryouts on Saturday 27th there is another opportunity this Saturday 3rd August in St.Pius X College - these will be the last tryouts for those interested in playing in league competition.

1015-1115 U12 Boys (2013,2014,2015)

1130-1230 U12/U14 girls (2011,2012,2013,2014,2015)

1245-1345 U14 Boys (2011,2012)

1400-1500 U16/U18 Boys (2007,2008,2009,2010)

Cost: £3 per player