Team Ireland swimmers Danielle Hill and Daniel Wiffen have progressed in their respective disciplines in the pool in Paris.

Danielle Hill has made it into the 100m backstroke semi-final after finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 1:00.40.

The Co Antrim swimmer had a nervy wait to confirm her place, eventually securing sixteenth place overall.

Danielle Hill. (Pic: NI World).

The Larne Swimming Club member, who hails from Carnmoney, will return to the pool at 7.57pm on July 29, bidding to reach the final. The top eight in the semis will progress to Tuesday’s final.

Taking to social media platform X after her success in her heat, Hill said: “Let’s go again.”

Meanwhile, double World Champion Daniel Wiffen has progressed to the 800m freestyle Olympic final.