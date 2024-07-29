Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Carrickfergus is currently making memories in Paris after being selected to be a volunteer at this year’s Olympic Games.

Karolyn Gaston is in the French capital to volunteer at the Stade de France, the third time she has been lucky enough to attend the Olympics in a volunteer capacity, following on from London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Karolyn explained: “It’s a bug I’ve caught following my previous experiences. I absolutely love the atmosphere in each given host city, the fact that I’m contributing to the biggest sporting event on the planet and helping athletes achieve their dreams and goals, there’s nothing else like it! Experience money can’t buy!

“I’ve too many highlights to mention from my time volunteering at the Games in 2012 and 2016, but overall looking back every new experience, skill and opportunity to witness the best of the best be it athlete, staff or fellow volunteers deliver mega events. It’s all mind-blowing and addictive! It’s also very long days and hard work and the privilege doesn’t come cheap, but it’s worth every penny!

Karolyn Gaston is volunteering at the Olympic Games in Paris. (Pic: Contributed).

“As an Olympic Volunteer on my third experience I’m well aware that I don’t get to witness much sport other than the games I’m working at. For example, I’m currently team leader at Stade de France working in media operations where rugby 7s and athletics are being held.

"On my days off I have bought tickets for beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower for my birthday and also Place de la Concorde to go and see the first ever Urban Project in one place including skateboarding and BMX.

"My favourite athletes have since retired like Bolt and Farah, but I’m excited to be in the presence of Rugby 7s teams like Ireland, France, New Zealand and Fiji. Athletics will be amazing too with Team GB looking incredible in training.

“The atmosphere in the Stade de France is electric, especially when France are playing. If there was a roof, it would’ve been blown off by now!”

Karolyn has made a number of friends over the years during her time volunteering at previous Games. She stated: “I have plenty of volunteer friends from around the world here in Paris. There is only one other that I’m aware of from NI. I’m very lucky to be selected for one of 45,000 roles out of over 350,000 applicants from around the world.

“If you’re considering volunteering at a future Olympic Games, my advice would be to apply. It’s crazy busy, but it’s an experience money nor paid employment can give you in three weeks.”