Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race: police issue advice for motorists

Police are advising road users to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey this evening (Friday) during the Mallusk Harriers’ 5-Mile Road Race.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST
Adam McCann and Dawn Blain are pictured with Keavy O’Mahony Truesdale, brand manager at Barista Bar and Alex Davidson of the Mallusk Harriers Athletics Club, at the launch of this year's event. Photo: submittedAdam McCann and Dawn Blain are pictured with Keavy O’Mahony Truesdale, brand manager at Barista Bar and Alex Davidson of the Mallusk Harriers Athletics Club, at the launch of this year's event. Photo: submitted
The race will take in Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, from Sealstown Road to Scullions Road; Hydepark Road to Sealstown Road and Sealstown Road from Boghill Road to Mallusk.

Road closures will be in place from 7pm to 8.30pm to facilitate all involved. Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.

Around 350 runners will take on this year’s Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race, which is sponsored by Barista Bar.

The Mallusk Harriers will make a donation from the proceeds of the race to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, a charity committed to supporting patients, their families and carers to improve quality of life and raise awareness of the condition.

