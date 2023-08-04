The race will take in Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, from Sealstown Road to Scullions Road; Hydepark Road to Sealstown Road and Sealstown Road from Boghill Road to Mallusk.
Road closures will be in place from 7pm to 8.30pm to facilitate all involved. Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.
Around 350 runners will take on this year’s Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race, which is sponsored by Barista Bar.
The Mallusk Harriers will make a donation from the proceeds of the race to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, a charity committed to supporting patients, their families and carers to improve quality of life and raise awareness of the condition.