Police are advising road users to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey this evening (Friday) during the Mallusk Harriers’ 5-Mile Road Race.

Adam McCann and Dawn Blain are pictured with Keavy O’Mahony Truesdale, brand manager at Barista Bar and Alex Davidson of the Mallusk Harriers Athletics Club, at the launch of this year's event. Photo: submitted

The race will take in Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, from Sealstown Road to Scullions Road; Hydepark Road to Sealstown Road and Sealstown Road from Boghill Road to Mallusk.

Road closures will be in place from 7pm to 8.30pm to facilitate all involved. Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.

Around 350 runners will take on this year’s Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race, which is sponsored by Barista Bar.