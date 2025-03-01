Mayor gets behind Special Olympics Ireland athletes heading to the World Winter Games

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, has sent local skiers Lucy Best and Caolan McConville off to the Special Olympics World Winter Games with the best wishes of the whole Council behind them.

A special send-off event was held at Lisburn & Castlereagh Council headquarters to celebrate Lucy, Caolan, and all other athletes commitment, resilience, and sporting excellence as they prepare to head to Italy at the beginning of March.

The World Winter Games, set to take place in Turin, Italy, will see athletes from across the globe competing in a variety of winter sports, demonstrating the true spirit of inclusion, determination, and sportsmanship.

Lucy and Caolan are part of the Special Olympics Ireland Alpine Ski Team who will take to the slopes in a few weeks’ time.

Mayor Kurtis Dickson with skiers Caolan McConville and Lucy Best who will be competing in the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Pic credit: Special Olympics Ireland

Speaking at the send-off, Mayor Dickson expressed his admiration and pride for the athletes, stating: "Lucy and Caolan are shining examples of dedication and perseverance, and we are immensely proud to see them represent our community on the world stage.

"Their hard work and determination inspire us all, and we know they will do Lisburn & Castlereagh proud in Turin.

"On behalf of the Council and the wider community, I wish them every success in the Games."

Mayor Kurtis Dickson with skiers Caolan McConville and Lucy Best, as well as coaches and some of the Law Enforcement Torch Run team from the PSNI. Pic credit: Special Olympics Ireland

Shaun Cassidy from Special Olympic Ulster added: “It is really important that everyone locally gets behind Lucy and Caolan to support them when they are competing in Turin.

"The effort they have made to get to the standard that sees them competing on a world stage is incredible, and we are grateful to their families and all the coaches who have helped them make it this far.”