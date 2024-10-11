Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens hosted members of Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club at Cloonavin recently to congratulate the players and coaches on an outstanding period of success.

Councillor McQuillan recognised the achievements the club has made in youth hockey over the past season, including the U13s winning the Ulster Hockey National title in a thrilling final against Rainey.

Last month, the U15s faced clubs from Ireland, England and Scotland at the Portadown Invitational Tournament and came out on top in a dramatic penalty shoot out win against Pegasus.

The Mayor said: "This club has made tremendous progress and on behalf of Council, I want to congratulate all the players on these fantastic achievements. Sport plays such an important part in the lives of young people, helping them make friends and feel like part of the local community. Credit must also go to all the coaches and parents for their continued support."