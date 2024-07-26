Medals haul for Coleraine judo club Kyokan at West of England International Championships

Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
A Coleraine judo club has just returned from the West of England International Judo Championships with a haul of medals!

The Kyokan Judo Club, which trains at Score Football in Coleraine, is run by Garfield Richardson who said of the participants: “Everyone gave their all”.

Taking place in Bath, the championship results for the Kyokan team were as follows:

Brandon Richardson (gold), Sofia Richardson (gold), Ebony McCahon (gold), Charlotte Kasparian (silver), Leo McLester (bronze), Maximus McLester (bronze) and Alex Gibb (bronze).

