National Hot Rods top Tullyroan Oval line up
The high speed National Hot Rods headline the meeting, as they move into the second half of World Series NI. Cork's Jeff Riordan was in dominant form during the latter part of last year, and the current World Series leader will be keen to grab more glory. Reigning European Champion Adam Maxwell from Crumlin plus Ulster and NI Points Champion Shane Murray of Randalstown will be keen for another top display on the Tullyroan circuit.
A whole host of new cars will be on display too, with pristine new Mazda MX5's set to debut for Dungannon's former World Champion Derek Martin, Ballymena driver Phil McCloy and former European Champion Adam Hylands. Kells ace Derek McMillan and recent form man Ian Riordan both have new Lotus Exige models set to do battle, whilst Portadown's Thomas Dilly will be on track in a new Ginetta. It promises to be one of the greatest starts to a new season for the elite formula in many years!
Continuing the non contact theme will be the 2.0 Hot Rods, the 'younger brothers' of the National Hot Rods. World Champion Adam Heatrick (Portadown) and British and Irish Champion Drew McKeown from Bleary will be ones to watch, alongside current points leader and former double World Champion Jordan Rochford from Portadown. Dungannon's Andy Best and Antrim's Conor Hughes are two more top competitors, whilst Broughshane's Adam Weir will be keen to follow on from his final win at the start of the month.
The Rookie Bangers race for the aptly named Spring Classic Trophy, and the crashes and mayhem are sure to come thick and fast. World Champion Josh Goligher is always one to watch, whilst his father John Goligher was victorious in the Tullyroan Masters at the start of March and should go close again. Stephen Boyd, William McFaul and Steven Bolton are other possible front runners if they can avoid the carnage.
The Tullyroan Challenge Cup for Superstox promises to start the open wheelers’ season in style. World & Irish Champion Jordan Robinson will head the entry list, with Steven Haugh, the pristine new car of Jamie McCann and former World title holder Kyle Beattie others to watch for. The line up is completed by the Lightning Rods formula, where the BMW's of World Champ Stuart Agnew, Irish Champion Ross Houston and Mark Corry should be the pick of the field.