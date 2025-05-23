New Northern Ireland Warriors assistant coach appointed

Shaunagh Craig Appointed as Northern Ireland Warriors Assistant Coach Netball Northern Ireland is proud to announce a key addition to the Warriors’ high-performance coaching team. We’re delighted to confirm the appointment of Shaunagh Craig as Assistant Coach for the Northern Ireland Warriors. This appointment marks an exciting step forward as the programme builds momentum ahead of a critical period in the international cycle.

Shaunagh will take up this position over the next six months following her current commitments with the U21 World Youth Cup squad, where she serves in a technical coaching role. She will also continue in her role as Head Coach of the U19 programme for the 2025–26 season, bringing continuity and connection across Netball NI’s performance pathway.

Shaunagh shared her excitement about the appointment: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Warriors environment, stepping in as Assistant Coach. Over the past year, I’ve loved working across the performance pathway, and I’m honoured to now contribute within the national programme. I’m passionate about building high-performing, connected teams and athletes, and it’s a real privilege to work alongside such talented players and coaches who are already well on that journey.”

Warriors Head Coach, Sheonah Forbes, also commented on the appointment: “It is fantastic to have Shaunagh on board with us in the Warriors programme. With the experience and knowledge she has built over a number of years, I have no doubt she will make a great impact. With an important 18 months ahead for the Warriors, having different voices and perspectives in our coaching environment is vital to our success. I’m excited to see Shaunagh develop in this space.”

Sheonah extended her gratitude to outgoing Warriors Assistant Coach, Debbie Bleakley, whose contributions have been instrumental: “Thank you to Debbie, who has been brilliant in supporting my journey since I began this role. She will no doubt continue to thrive and lead in the coaching landscape across Netball NI.”

We look forward to seeing this next chapter unfold with passion, precision, and pride as the Warriors continue their quest toward Commonwealth Games 2026.