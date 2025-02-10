​Newry City Runners take to the Trails and Cross Country

NCR at Antrim Castle Gardens – L-R – Patricia Simpson, Patricia Brown, Tomas Magill, Niall Rankin and Michelle Mowlds.

Newry City Runners notes by Una Campbell

​Born 2 Run – Run Forest Run – Antrim Castle Gardens

The Penultimate in the series of Born 2 Run, Run Forest Run took place on Saturday morning at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Running conditions were perfect, but for the ground being a bit mucky and therefore slippery underfoot and it was bitterly cold.

The 10K was the first of the two events to take place, with Tomas Magill and Niall Rankin taking part in this race.

Starting in the Castle Garden grounds the route took in the ruins of Shanes Castle with some spectacular views of Lough Neagh before returning to Castle Gardens again for the finish line. With a maximum elevation of 95 feet and a 98-foot elevation gain, it is perhaps the least challenging of the six races, but there are some sharp twists and turns within the Garden grounds which can impede the pace.

Both Tomas and Niall ran a terrific race. Tomas finished with a time of 37:13 and was eighth overall. Niall continues to make a strong comeback, getting pacier with each event, he finished with a time of 41:09 and fourth in his age category.

The 5K took off at 11:15, giving the 10K eventers to leave the area. Like the 10K race, they started in the Castle Gardens, taking in a small section of road when they took a left turn out of the gardens, they had a tight turn around a cone, heading back down the road section and back into the Gardens for the remainder of the race. This was full of twists and sharp turns, which called for deft footwork, and again impeded any momentum gathered. It did not seem to affect the three ladies who flew the flag for NCR in this event though. Patricia Brown (holding her 1st in age category for all 5 races) was the first of the trio to cross the finish line in an excellent time of 23:51, Patricia Simpson followed in 26:55 (this was not long after completing the parkrun whilst pushing Harley and Hailey in the buggy) and Michelle Mowlds is smashing her comeback as she crossed the line in a fantastic 28:22.

Stormont XC

Meanwhile, not far as the crow flies, Pat Rocks was in Stormont for the Cross County. Hosted by the NI Civil Service Athletics Club it was held in the parkland within the Estate and if nothing else it was very picturesque, which has been known to alleviate any ‘why am I doing this’? thoughts that might stray into the head.

Consisting of three loops, which totalled 3.3 miles, it set off at the gates of Stormont, heading up the avenue toward Stormont Buildings. The course then took a sharp turn, down through the trees and back to the gates, repeating this for another two loops. This climb at the start of each loop made every fibre of the leg muscles sing. The ground was quite firm, but with some loose debris such as twigs and branches strewn throughout. The weather though was perfect for running, cool and fresh.

Pat described his race as a ‘tactical, nip & tuck’ one with Brian Stewart over the last two miles as they were neck and neck, but in the last 150m it became a sprint finish for them both with Pat pipping Brian at the finish line, with a 2 second gap. Pat took first in his category, finishing with a superb 24:32.

Strength Training for Runners – Is it the magic Bullet? – Barry Monaghan

On Wednesday evening well known athlete and coach, Barry Monaghan hosted a very informative presentation on the benefits of Strength Training for runners. It focussed on the fundamentals of strength work, and he discussed the specific benefits of strength work training for running. Barry spoke about strength work both in and out of the gym and how to implement it within running plans.

The evening proved to be very successful, drawing a great crowd. We would like to thank Barry for a very informative and beneficial session and are confident that many will incorporate strength training into their running plans.

Parkruns

Whilst up in Antrim for the fifth in the series of the Born 2 Run races, Patricia and Peter took the advantage of completing the Antrim Parkrun.

Patricia, used it as an extra hard warm-up, pushing the girls in their buggy for that extra challenge. She completed the course in a time of 30:32, whilst Peter, who has been away from the running and racing scene recently after being unwell, made a fine comeback, with a time of 31:30.

Ryan Corrin chose Hillsbourgh again this week for his parkrun. He finished in 2nd place overall with a time of 18:12.

Upcoming Events:

We are delighted to report that we have a date for the rescheduled ‘Christmas Classic Memorial Race’ which has gathered runners from all around for over 25 years, due to Storm Darragh we had to postpone it, but it will now take place on Sunday 23rd February at 10am sharp, with registration on that morning from 9 am.

This race has historically been in memory of Kevin Heaney, and it still is. However, over the years we have sadly lost so many more legends within the running community. This has led to a slight change in the name of the event to The Christmas Classic Memorial Race.

This race is in honour the memory of the friends, family members and loved ones we have lost over the years, whether it be runners or those who supported the running community.

As always, the race will be in support of The Southern Area Hospice, with all proceeds on the day going directly to them. It is a ‘no frills’, unchipped event, with a minimum donation of just £5.00.

The ‘out and back’ route is along the towpath, which is a nice flat route. It is a race for all abilities and is handicapped, so everybody has an equal chance of winning the Kevin Heaney Cup!

Registration will take place at 09:00 a.m. at the Enterprise Centre at W.I.N. on the morning of the race. Please come along and support this race, honour the memory of great people, become part of an historic race, raising much needed funds for a great cause.

Newry City Half Marathon and 10K

We are very pleased to announce that the entries for our 2025 Half Marathon and 10K Races have opened.

Taking place on Sunday 25th May we have an Early Bird rate up until 31st March. There is also an additional discount for ANI and AI Members. It is the flattest route in the land and a PB Course.

Both races are capped and sold out well in advance last year, so we encourage you to sprint to the registration site and get signed up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The Half Marathon is £40, with an Early Bird entry of £38 until 31st March. ANI and AI club members can avail of a further £2 discount.

The 10K is £27, with an Early Bird entry of £25 until 31st March. ANI and AI club members can avail of a further £2 discount.

Links to the registration can be found on our website www.newrycityrunners.com or on our Facebook page NewryCity Runners.