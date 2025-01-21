Newry Half Marathon all set to go live across the globe!​

NCR Chairman Damian Mulholland and Mobile Media director, Paul Heaney.

​The city of Newry is set to be broadcast globally as the Newry City Half Marathon will be streamed live online for the first time.

​On May 25, the Newry City Half Marathon and 10k will take place in the city of Newry, an event that has continued annually since 2008.

Scenic delight

The race follows an out and back course along the dual carriageway and turning at Narrow Water Castle turns for home and finishes back in Newry. With the Canal running alongside and the stunning backdrop of the Cooley Mountains, there are few more beautiful sites in the NI running calendar.

Teaming Up

And now, Newry City Runners is teaming up with Mobile Media so that audiences will be able to tune in and see the familiar sites of Newry and follow the races as they happen on a live broadcast stream.

Damian Mullholland, chairman of NCR, is excited about the news. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase not only our race, but the city of Newry and the beautiful surroundings that our runners will see on race day,” said Mulholland.

Joining the few

The only races that have been broadcast in recent years live in Northern Ireland are the Antrim Coast Half and Belfast Marathon which have featured on BBC iplayer, and in May the focus will be on Newry.

“This is the time when we can take our race to the next level”, Mulholland continued.

"While the entry numbers will stay the same, we’re able to show off our race around the globe. For those who have family on the other side of the world, they’ll be able to tune in on the live stream and see their loved ones running.

And we also have some amazing stories from our runners - from the elites right back to those tackling the distance for the first time, everyone has a story and we’ll be able to share some of these with our audience."

Mobile Media onboard

The team behind the broadcast is Mobile Media, they have brought some of the biggest live streams in sport across Ireland from boxing events to UEFA Conference League matches to audiences throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

Director Paul Heaney is delighted to be rolling the broadcast truck into Newry.

"When we heard about the half marathon, we jumped at the chance to get involved. We have an experienced team that has been involved in live broadcasting for years on some of the country’s biggest events. To be able to bring that level of skill and experience to this race day will help us create something to remember for the people of Newry,” he said.

With a few months to go, the excitement is starting to build for Newry’s flagship race and the first of its kind broadcast.

Entry open

The entries for the 2025 Half Marathon and 10K Races have opened.

Both races are capped and sold out well in advance last year, so we encourage you to sprint to the registration site and get signed up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The Half Marathon is £40, with an Early Bird entry of £38 until 31st March. ANI and AI club members can avail of a further £2 discount.

The 10K is £27, with an Early Bird entry of £25 until 31st March. ANI and AI club members can avail of a further £2 discount.

Links to the registration can be found on NCR website www.newrycityrunners.com or on our Facebook page NewryCity Runners.