Newry Tennis Club wins two Provincial League titles

Division 2 champions consist of Eimear Downey, Molly Grant. Deirdre Dinsmore, Jan Hall, Giby Vettiankal, Shane McAteer and James O’Hare.

​Newry Tennis Club has had its greatest club achievement for decades, as recently crowned Leinster Provincial Champions in both Division 2 and Division 4.

​The club entered two teams and both emerged unbeaten throughout the competition and triumphed on finals day held in Naas.

This was a sensational result by any means but even more so as the club had not been in any team tennis since the 2010s.

During the summer, Deirdre Brady, organiser of Leinster Tennis, contacted Russell Patterson, Secretary of the Newry club with an invitation to compete in the Leinster League as guests.

Division 4 champions Sean Pearce, Natalie Murphy, Jennifer Magennis, Laura McCaul, Shauna Matthews, Alex Staselovich and Brian O’Hare.

The reasoning for an Ulster Club being granted special dispensation was because the club’s centre of influence and hinterland make it easier to travel to clubs in the south.

The format was Mixed Doubles with round robin matches against four other clubs in each division. The top two teams in each group went through to knockout rounds from quarter-finals onwards.

Newry cruise to finals

The Division 4 team, captained by Sean Pearce also consisted of Natalie Murphy, Jennifer Magennis, Laura McCaul, Shauna Matthews, Alex Staselovich and Brian O’Hare.

Sean utilised the lady players with two matches each in the early stages. This team were able to play all their matches at home until the final as two of the clubs they met were having their courts being upgraded and could not host.

In the semi-finals, Newry cruised past Ashbourne on the Newry courts and then were set for the final in Naas.

The Division 2 team, captained by James O’Hare also consisted of Eimear Downey, Molly Grant. Deirdre Dinsmore, Jan Hall, Giby Vettiankal and Shane McAteer.

The team remained unbeaten in all ties within the group phases. They travelled to Ratoath twice, beating the hospitable hosts on their own grounds.

In the quarter finals the team had to travel to a neutral venue in Kells with the polymeric surface very similar to our own. Yet again the team won 4-0 and scorched through to the next round.

The semis were held in Bray, Co Wicklow and again the team did not drop a set as they won comfortably.

It was a tremendous achievement beyond the clubs wildest dreams to be in both finals.

They were held in the wonderful setting of Naas TC which was formed in 1881 and regarded as one of the top five clubs in Ireland.

Success in tough finals

The Division 4 team faced Hillbrook from Wexford. Brian and Jennifer started perfectly beating Graham Askins and Maria Brady 6-3, 6-0.

There was a tense tie which would prove crucial in the overall result as Natalie and Alex squeezed past Kaleem Mahon and Caroline Murphy 10-8 in a Champions tiebreak as Natalie hit two winning return of serves whilst Alex used his first class net play.

In the reverse doubles, Alex and Jennifer lost 6-4, 7-5. But Brian and Natalie ensured the title was going back up north as they won 6-2, 6-1 to seal it.

Newry’s Division 2 team would have to face the home club in the final which was a tough ask. They got off to the best possible start as both of the combo’s won their opening ties. Shane and Molly beat Laura McCann and Trevor Kavanagh 6-2, 6-4 whilst Giby and Eimear came through Brian Sheridan and Edel Woulfe 6-4, 7-5.

There was then a break for Santa Claus to visit in style via helicopter.

In the reverse doubles, Trevor and Edel beat Newry duo of Giby and Molly 7-5 6-3. That meant that the team had to win the final tie to prevent a Champions tiebreak overall finish. Shane and Eimear went a set down and the pair were 2-6 1-2 behind when they became more aggressive and took five games in a row to equalise the set score.

In the tiebreak, Eimear hit some wonderful cross court angles to open up the court splendidly whilst having lost two match points, Shane finished it by running into the net and volleying the ball into space to clinch it 10-8.

A huge thanks to Leinster Tennis for their foresight at thinking outside the box with this thrilling invitation and to Deirdre Brady, Darko Palavra, Ciara Baggaley for their help and assistance during the unexpected and unbelievable run.

Thanks also to all the Newry club players who took part and supported each other throughout this inspirational quest and to the winning Newry Tennis Club players crowned Provincial Tennis Champions.