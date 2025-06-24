Newry Wheelers Cycling Club host their annual awards night at the Bridge Bar

Top Ladies Rider Catherine McKenna.

​Newry Wheelers Cycling Club had their 2024 club and league awards on Sunday in the Bridge Bar.

​ It was a great evening for all members and also the many volunteers who help at the weekly league races and the many open races. Like any great club, it's all built upon a fantastic group of volunteers.

Convery wins top award

The top award of the evening was for 2024 Newry Wheelers CC Club Rider of the Year and the winner was no better servant of the club, Barry Convery. The most consistent rider throughout the years but in 2024 Barry was exceptional, winning the All Ireland National Cylocross League Title with some notable results; such as bronze in the international Dublin World Cup, Silver in the Ulster Championship and multiple podiums in the Irish Cross Country National Series. The Postman from Poyntzpass shows no signs of slowing down - balancing his busy work, family life and training, Barry is a role model for all up and coming Newry Wheelers members.

Ronie Kimbley, Newry Wheelers League winner.

McKenna ladies winner

Top Ladies Rider of 2024 was Catherine McKenna, also having a phenomenal year competing in cycling and triathlon having success in both throughout the year before representing Ireland at the Paris Paralympic Games as a guide in Paratriathlon.

The award for the most improved rider of 2024 went to Shane Trimble, who in his first year racing had many impressive results moving up the categories and establishing himself as one of the clubs top riders.

Sands’ dedication rewarded

Club Rider of the Year Barry Convery with club chairman Drew McKinley.

The 2024 Club Person of the Year was won by Caroline Sands, a long standing club member accompanied with her dedication and invaluable medical expertise in providing first aid at all of the events was more than any award can acknowledge.

Ronie takes the league

The 2024 Newry Wheelers League winner was Ronie Kimbley, who had a stellar year on the racing front. Ronie not only achieved multiple results open racing, but performed incredibly consistently throughout the league to take the top step overall.

The Best Placed Rider from a visiting club was Nathan Mullan, winning multiple races throughout the year, beating the top local A1 riders to the award.