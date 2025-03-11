​Newry Wheelers host annual John Haldane race

​Newry Wheelers rider Mark McParland corners well at Scarva in Sunday's John Haldane Memorial bike race. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

Newry Wheelers Cycling Club notes

On sunny Sunday in Poyntzpass, Newry Wheelers held the annual John Haldane Memorial with two races promoted on the day.

In the main C1/C2 race a frantic pace of over 27mph for the 60 miles on the tough circuit around Scarva and Tandragee led to an attacking race before a fast finish in Poyntzpass.

In the end from a small group who held a slight advantage on the final it was Ordhran Doogan from Caldwell Cycles Omagh took an impressive win from team Skyline's Ronan O'Connor and Lucan CC riders Mathew Wall in third, John Buller from Banbridge CC showed his class taking the sprint for fourth from the remaining peloton.

Also in the C1/C2 race 19 year old Aine Doherty from team Dan Morrisey CC rode an impressive race to win the McKinley shield in the women's category.

In the 40 mile C3 race on the same circuit it was the junior riders who showed their strength with James Armstrong from VC Glendale winning solo with a large gap from the young Banbridge duo of Adam Mathews and Riley Smith, local rider Declan Gollogly of Armaghdown CC took fourth.

A huge thank you must go to the volunteers who gave up their Sunday to help organise and run a safe and enjoyable race.

Thank you also to our friends at Redmond O'Hanlon's GAA for use of their clubrooms. Club sponsors Haldane Fisher, Niall Clarke Oils and Spin 11.