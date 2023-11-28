Newtownabbey-based athlete scoops Mary Peters Trust award
The 17-year-old joined local athletes representing a range of sports from gymnastics and judo to boccia, netball, swimming and sailing at a special Athletes’ Academy event held at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast and hosted by Paralympic champion, Newtownabbey’s Michael McKillop.
Award winners were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers and Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart.
The young athlete, who lives in north Belfast and turns 18 in January, took up judo when he was eight and is currently part of the Northern Ireland High Performance Squad.
Currently a brown belt, Tighearnan, who received his award certificate from Lady Mary Peters, anticipates winning his black belt by Christmas. His club Kookateki is based at Mallusk and at north Belfast’s Grove Wellbeing Centre.
Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.
Congratulating Tighearnan and others in the current cohort, Will Doggart said: “Today’s young athletes are competing at venues across the world and funding support is vital to help them fulfil their sporting dreams.
"Athletes and their families sacrifice a lot to push forward and develop in their sport and we at the Trust love seeing how each person’s journey progresses. We wish our current award winners all the very best for the future.”