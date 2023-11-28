Tighearnan Doyle from Mallusk-based Kookateki Judo Club has been presented with his first Mary Peters Trust funding award.

The 17-year-old joined local athletes representing a range of sports from gymnastics and judo to boccia, netball, swimming and sailing at a special Athletes’ Academy event held at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast and hosted by Paralympic champion, Newtownabbey’s Michael McKillop.

Award winners were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers and Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart.

Tighearnan is pictured receiving his award certificate from Lady Mary Peters. (Pic: Contributed).

The young athlete, who lives in north Belfast and turns 18 in January, took up judo when he was eight and is currently part of the Northern Ireland High Performance Squad.

Currently a brown belt, Tighearnan, who received his award certificate from Lady Mary Peters, anticipates winning his black belt by Christmas. His club Kookateki is based at Mallusk and at north Belfast’s Grove Wellbeing Centre.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

Congratulating Tighearnan and others in the current cohort, Will Doggart said: “Today’s young athletes are competing at venues across the world and funding support is vital to help them fulfil their sporting dreams.

