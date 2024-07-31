Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newtownabbey-based GAA club has called for additional pitch provision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The appeal follows news Belfast City Council is to create two new pitches at the City of Belfast Playing Fields in Mallusk.

Belfast City Council operates two GAA pitches at the Park Road location with work underway to create another two. A total of 14 GAA clubs currently use the Mallusk pitches.

Greencastle Wolfe Tones GAC train and play at V36, one of three 3G multi-sport pitches which accommodate GAA operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council alongside Crumlin and Allen Park.

City of Belfast Playing Fields, Mallusk. (Pic: Google).

The Newtownabbey-based side has highlighted how Belfast City Council is investing in pitches in Mallusk, while they have had to travel to use pitches due to a “lack of availability” in Newtownabbey.

The club’s chairperson Tiarnán Millar said: “Currently, the resources allocated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for GAA facilities are inadequate.

"While we’ve engaged in constructive discussions with council representatives about our sport's needs, there’s still no concrete plan to address these shortcomings. This situation has led to significant challenges in scheduling training sessions and matches.

"Unfortunately, the lack of suitable facilities has also forced us to make difficult decisions this year. We’d to cancel social games and were unable to host juvenile matches, which are crucial for developing young talent.

"Furthermore, we’re particularly proud of the work we’ve done in engaging more women and girls in Gaelic games, but the limited pitch availability is curtailing these efforts.

"It’s telling that Belfast City Council's announcement regarding the Mallusk development appears to offer more benefits for the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey than what has been provided by their own council.

"The growing interest in Gaelic games in our area necessitates more substantial investment in both maintaining existing pitches and developing new ones. Enhanced facilities wouldn’t only improve the experience for our players and supporters, but also support the growth and inclusivity of GAA sports in the region.

"We've had to use other facilities up to five miles from Greencastle, but that's cutting back on the provision we offered last year. We have four adult teams across four codes and more than 100 children. Those children are all on the same pitch on a Sunday.”

Confirming the local authority has no plans to create additional multi-use pitches in Newtownabbey, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “Council offers three 3G multi-sport pitches which accommodate GAA. They’re located at V36, Allen Park and Crumlin and are used weekly by local GAA clubs.

"The council has no current plans for any additional multi-sport pitches in the Newtownabbey area.”Asked whether it has received complaints about a perceived lack of pitch provision, the spokesperson added: “Yes, the council has previously received feedback in this regard.”

Commenting on the development of the Mallusk pitches, a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Council is working on the creation of an additional two full-size GAA pitches. This will create a total of four full-size GAA pitches at this site.