A host of individuals, teams, coaches, clubs and inspirational volunteers from across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have been shortlisted for this year’s Junior Sports Awards.

Shortlisted nominees will join representatives from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, the council and headline sponsor Manfreight Limited at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on October 13 to celebrate their sporting achievements.

Hannah-Rose Grady (Banbridge and Rathfriland Karate Club) and Emily Reid (Banbridge Hockey Club) have been shortlisted for the Volunteer Award sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

A total of 57 nominations across 11 categories have been shortlisted. (Pic: Contributed).

In the Junior School Team of the Year category, sponsored by Total Hockey, Lurgan Junior High U13 boys’ football team, Edenderry Primary Girls’ football team, Armagh Christian Brothers Gaelic football team, Banbridge Academy U14 Girls’ hockey team, Armagh Christian Brothers Hurling team, Tannaghmore Primary netball team, Banbridge Academy Medallion XV rugby team, Ballydown Primary U12 boys’ table tennis team and Ballydown Primary U12 girls’ table tennis team will be hoping to win the accolade.

Portadown Ladies’ Hockey Club U14 team, Lurgan Swimming Club U14 boys’ relay team and Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club aquasprint (mixed) team are in the running for the Junior Club Team of the Year award sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies.

The shortlist for the Junior Male of the Year award, sponsored by the council, is made up of Ethan Connolly (Armagh Athletic Club), Josh Cunningham (Newry Fliers Basketball Club), Khkajus Dubonovics (Portadown Community Boxing Club), Christopher Atherton (Glenavon FC Academy) and William-John Hanna (Belfast Junior Giants).

Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Boxing Club), Aoife McDonald (Clann Eireann GAC and Clann Eireann Netball Club), Rebekah Lennon (Portadown Ladies’ Hockey Club), Lily O’Rourke (Navan Road Bowls Club) and Alisia Dempsey (Lurgan Swimming Club) have been nominated for the Junior Female of the Year award sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

The Youth School Team of the Year award, sponsored by the council, is being contested by Banbridge Academy 1st XI boys’ hockey team, Royal School Armagh 1st XI girls’ hockey team and Banbridge Academy U15 girls’ table tennis team.

Portadown Ladies’ Hockey Club U15 team, Banbridge Netball Club U16 team, City of Armagh/Banbridge Rugby Club U18 girls’ team and Banbridge Rugby Club’s U18 boys’ team are shortlisted for the Youth Club Team of the Year award, sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

The School Coach of the Year shortlist is made up of Niamh Marley (St Ronan’s College, Lurgan - Gaelic Football), Simon Jess (Banbridge Academy - boys’ hockey), Greg Thompson (Royal School Armagh - girls’ hockey), Nicole Beggs, (Banbridge Academy - netball), Emma McDonald (Tannaghmore Primary - netball) and Arnold Morgan (Banbridge Academy, Banbridge High, Ballydown Primary and Killicomaine Junior High School - table tennis). The category is sponsored by Sport NI.

Jason McKay (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Suzanne Evans (Portadown Ladies’ Hockey Club) Kevin Broderick (Banbridge and Rathfriland Karate Club), Colin Bickerstaff (Banbridge Rugby Football Club) and David Wilson (Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club) are in contention for the Club Coach of the Year award, sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland.

In the Youth Male of the Year category, sponsored by McKeever Sports, Seth Dunwoody (Cannibal B Victorious), Josh Gracey (Glenavon FC Academy), Matthew McKee (Banbridge Hockey Club), Arlen Steenson (Banbridge and Rathfriland Karate Club), Brian Hamilton (MCUI Ulster Section) and Connor Magee (Banbridge Rugby Football Club) have been shortlisted.