Northern Irish Motorcycle Trials has renewed sponsorship and a positive outlook for the Ulster Championship Season ahead
The evening was an opportunity for those involved in the sport locally to celebrate the year's achievements and plan for the upcoming Ulster Championship set to begin on September 16 with the Bann Cup, hosted by the Banbridge Club and held in Finnis.
The evening saw the presentation of awards from the previous 22/23 championship season.
Top of the Trials roster was Stuart McClurg winning first place in the Ulster Championship at Expert Elite Level & The Fred Stock Cup.
Banbridge’s Josh Hanlon took second with Paul Abrahm in third. Jake Hanlon won the Expert Class & Ards MCC Mansell trophy with Alex Lennox a close second.
Neal Perry earned himself the Semi-expert title and the Bernie Martin Cup with Kyle Turner taking first place in the Clubman Classic and 450 Cup.
Desi Leckey was 22/23 Clubman and AJ Bell Cup winner with the Sportsman Classic and Vintage Shield taken home by Thomas Crothers.
Michael Adams was the winner of the Sportsman and Billy Brown Cup.
The five Youth Classes were won by Ella Stevenson, Toby Jones, Ollie Gilmour, Mason Crawford and Shane Abrahm respectively.
Proceeds from the evening were raised to help fund this year´s Team Ireland in the Trophy des Nations Trial.
This coming Trials season sees yet another big change as the Ulster Championship will be sponsored for the first time in two decades.
AGA The Stove & Fire Centre have stepped in to support and sponsor the Championship, the Stanex family and their two AGA businesses in Belfast and Conlig will be title sponsor for 23/24 Ulster Championship and will be supported by sponsors for each racing grade. OHA Motorport, Bangor will sponsor the elite + Riders and Youth Support.
SJ Trials, Ballymena will sponsor the Expert Class. The semi- experts will be sponsored by Inchaquire Industries, Kildare. Clubman Class has Leadmines Motorcycles as sponsor. HTM Motorcycles will sponsor the Sportsman Category with John Hagan Concrete also sponsoring the Youth Support Class.