Ophir RFC Minis return – New season kicks off 6th September

Mini Rugby is Back! Ophir RFC Welcoming New Players for 2025 Season

Ophir Rugby Club is excited to announce that its hugely popular Minis section will be back in action from Saturday 6th September at 9:30am, based at UUJ Jordanstown.

Open to boys and girls from P1 to P7, Ophir Minis offers children a fun and friendly introduction to rugby at one of Newtownabbey’s most welcoming family clubs.

With fully qualified coaches, the sessions focus on building fitness, confidence, and coordination, while teaching teamwork, respect, and discipline – all in a safe and supportive environment. Children not only learn new skills but also make new friends and feel part of a fantastic community club.

P1 to P7 boys and girls – come and be part of the Ophir Minis family this September

No experience is needed – new players are always welcome! Sessions cost just £9 per month, and there is free parking at UUJ Jordanstown.

"We’re really excited to welcome new and returning players to Ophir Minis this season. Our sessions are all about fun, friendship, and learning new skills in a safe and supportive environment. Whether your child has played rugby before or is trying it for the first time, they’ll be made to feel part of the team from day one," said Mini Rugby Convenor Ian Dinsmore.

For more information or to get involved, contact Ian Dinsmore on 07907 134516 or visit Ophir Cubs Mini Rugby on Facebook.