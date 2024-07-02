Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Antrim boccia star Claire Taggart is preparing for her third Paralympics following her selection for the upcoming Games in Paris.

The Northern Irish athlete, who will be representing Team GB, heads to Paris as the world number one in her class.

The 29-year-old, who claimed her first global title in 2022, will compete in the new individual female category introduced for these Games - mixed events had been on the schedule when she competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Ahead of the Games, which run from August 28 to September 8, Taggart said: “I’m delighted to be selected to compete at my third Paralympic Games in Paris. It’s a huge opportunity to compete in front of family and friends, as Paris is so close. I’m really excited as well as a bit nervous.”

Claire Taggart. (Pic: ParalympicsGB).

Taggart is joined by three-time Paralympic champion David Smith, Kayleigh Haggo, Will Arnott and Sally Kidson in the Boccia squad.

Commenting following the squad selection, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe said: “We have a superb depth of talent among our five selected athletes, across individual and team disciplines and I can’t wait to see them all in action this summer.”

Greg Baker, Boccia UK’s Performance Director, added: “I’m so proud of the five athletes headed to the boccia court in Paris. Since Tokyo, we’ve seen some key players retire and it’s been more difficult to qualify than ever before, so to see new players coming forward, delivering on the world stage and making their Paralympic debut is fantastic for our sport. It is also testament to our staff – the team behind the team – who have worked incredibly hard to support the squad.

“We’ve also got very experienced players in David Smith, Paralympic champion, and Claire Taggart, World champion. Of course, it is the first time that the male and female individual events will be separated at the Games, which is helping to grow the sport globally.