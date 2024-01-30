Paris Olympic Games: Glengormley girl to cheer on Team GB as inaugural 'Mini Mascot'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amelia Cropera (11) will be joined in France by Josh Davidson (Glasgow), Dora McHardy (Surrey), Alice Wu (Essex), Elliott Lefley (Devon) and Santino Perrin (Bury Port).
Team GB received over 20,000 entries from parents and guardians who applied for the chance for their child to be selected. Following the nomination process, a shortlist was asked why they’d love to be chosen as a Mini Mascot and were judged by the BOA Athletes’ Commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mini Mascots will support Team GB athletes all the way to Paris, from kitting out - where athletes will head to Birmingham to collect their Olympic kit - to local team announcements and participating in Team GB Fanzones to watch the action and cheer on Team GB.
Carly Hodgson, Team GB Head of Marketing said: “The Mini Mascots will be an asset in rallying their communities and the nation to support Team GB in the run up to Paris, in a role that we know will be hugely exciting and inspiring for both them and our athletes.”
Canoe slalom Olympic silver medallist, Mallory Franklin added: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Mini Mascots and found it incredibly inspiring to see the next generation are so excited to cheer us on from the sidelines. It is a really important initiative to not only get kids involved in sport, but also to give athletes like myself even more motivation to succeed this year.”