Amelia Cropera (11) will be joined in France by Josh Davidson (Glasgow), Dora McHardy (Surrey), Alice Wu (Essex), Elliott Lefley (Devon) and Santino Perrin (Bury Port).

Team GB received over 20,000 entries from parents and guardians who applied for the chance for their child to be selected. Following the nomination process, a shortlist was asked why they’d love to be chosen as a Mini Mascot and were judged by the BOA Athletes’ Commission.

Amelia Cropera. (Photo: Alice Mann).

The Mini Mascots will support Team GB athletes all the way to Paris, from kitting out - where athletes will head to Birmingham to collect their Olympic kit - to local team announcements and participating in Team GB Fanzones to watch the action and cheer on Team GB.

Carly Hodgson, Team GB Head of Marketing said: “The Mini Mascots will be an asset in rallying their communities and the nation to support Team GB in the run up to Paris, in a role that we know will be hugely exciting and inspiring for both them and our athletes.”