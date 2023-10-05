A young boxer from Rathcoole, who only took up the sport earlier this year, has been praised after being crowned the boys’ 75kg champion at the recent Co Antrim 3s event in Belfast.

The event at Brook Leisure Centre, which was the first competition on this year’s amateur calendar, saw Harley Forsythe taste success in what were his first competitive bouts.

The 15-year-old, who attends Abbey Community College in Monkstown, was representing the recently-formed Rathcoole Boxing Club.

Harley claimed victory over Lewis Carson from Eastside Boxing Club in the final, with the referee stopping the contest.

Harley (blue) pictured following his win in the final. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Harley’s coaches stated: “Our club was formed in January of this year and this is the first championship we’ve competed in.

"Harley was the only fighter we put forward for the Co Antrim 3s event and we’re really proud of how he carried himself and returned home as a champion.

"He’s only started boxing this year, so for him to win a title at this stage of his development is a fantastic achievement.

"Our club has only been going for nine months and Harley’s win puts us on the map. It’s a great statement and shows what we’re trying to do. We’re not just going to be entering competitions to make up the numbers, we’ll be wanting to win."

The spokesperson for the club, which is based at The Diamond, added: “There are established clubs in Newtownabbey, but it was felt there was a need to set up a club in Rathcoole.

"We wanted to help get young people off the streets and divert them away from any possible anti-social behaviour. We also wanted to help improve their fitness, their diet and their mental wellbeing.

"Following Harley’s win, we have already seen more young people wanting to get involved with the gym. We are open 6pm-8pm each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and are keen to invite new members to join. We cater for children aged 10 and over and have around 30 people, aged into their late 20s, attending regularly.