Colin produced a magnificent performance on Sunday 18th June to claim his 65th BTCC career win.

Portadown native Colin Turkington with his father Trevor and nephew Henry. Colin won 2023 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 at Oulton Park. Picture courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Despite an exclusion on Saturday evening that forced him to start race 1 from the very back of the grid, the 4-time-champ went on to deliver three sensational drives ending with a stunning victory.

One racegoer said: “It was a masterclass from start to finish from the Team BMW driver, who made 24 overtakes around the narrow Cheshire circuit, historically a difficult one to move forwards at.”

Colin said: “It’s been the most amazing day. I was a bit down in the dumps on Saturday night knowing I had to start right at the back in P27 – right in the dip at Oulton! I didn't think we could make the progress we did, though. The reality exceeded my expectations. Oulton Park has been quite a good track for the BMW previously and although it can be tough to pass we played our cards right and in each race it kept getting better and better.”

Portadown man Trevor Turkington with his son Gary and grandson Henry after Trevor's other son Colin won Race 3 of the British Touring Car Championships in Oulton Park. Photo courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography

Colin was seen alongside his eldest son Lewis promoting his motorsport campaign 'Driving Dyslexia Forward', a feature that has received warm appreciation from far and wide.

Colin said: “This victory means so much to me. I had to really graft for it, having started right at the back at the beginning of the day in the doldrums to the top step of the podium. It really means a lot.

"Having three BMWs on the podium is fantastic. Jake was on my case, but I could see where we were strong and where we were not – so it was nice in the last few laps to stretch my legs at the front.

"It was real standout weekend, with so many stars aligning. Having Lewis share the spotlight with me for ITV was very moving and I'm just as proud as you would expect.”