Around 2,000 people are expected to take part in Portadown Running Festival on Sunday, March 23.

Due to demand, a 5k route – starting and finish at Portadown Rugby Football Club - has been introduced for 2025. Hosted by Portadown Running Club, this year’s festival will also feature a Half Marathon and a 10k run.

Janine Maher, race director, said: “Our event continues to grow in size and reputation with almost 2000 runners registered for 2025. It is a great opportunity to promote the local area, local businesses, and, of course, our fantastic community."

Routes are as follows:

Taking part in the 2024 Portadown Running Festival. Picture: Tony Hendron

The Half Marathon route will leave the rugby club at 9am taking in Carrickblacker and heading to Gilford on the main road, through the riverside park at Gilford and heading towards Tandragee, returning to Portadown via the scenic Tow Path;

The 10k again leaves town on the Gilford Road and passing Patterson's Garage will join the Tow Path at Knock Bridge;

The 5k route will take in Edenvilla park passing Ground Cafe, through the People's Park, taking in a lap of the town, down through Meadow Lane and joining the Tow Path at Portadown Boat Club;

All runners will then return to the rugby club with a last push over the bridge, passing Asda and through the back gates to a final sprint to the finish line.

“There will be road closures in place, runners will be on the roads and we ask that people follow diversion signs and instructions from the marshals. Portadown Running Club will be operating on a rolling release basis and will endeavour to reopen the roads as runners have passed by.

Residents and motorists are advised to expect the following road closures:

Bridge Street, Carrickblacker Road and Gilford Road (towards town direction), from 8.30am until 10:15am;

Garvaghy Road to the People’s Park, town centre and Meadow Lane to the boat club, 9am until 10.15am;

In Gilford, on Wall Road/Madden Road and then on the return leg from Shillington's to Asda, until 12pm.

Traffic management and marshals will be in place with council approval for road closures.

Janine continued: “We would love to see as many people out along the route to cheer on nearly 2,000 runners. Portadown Boat Club, Ground cafe, Bann Bridge or Portadown Rugby Club would be great cheer points to cheer people on at they make their way the finish line inside Chambers Park.

"The Rock Choir will be round Ground Cafe to sing the runners towards the finish line. Flatdogs will be available to purchase food for spectators and runners, see PRFC social media for more information.

“We also recognise the importance of supporting local charities and were delighted to donate over £4,000 to last year’s charity partners at Craigavon Samaritans and NI Cancer Fund for Children. This year we will be supporting Marie Currie Cancer and PIPS Suicide Prevention.

“Our event aim is to promote our town, local businesses that support our event, inspiring people to be active and to have a successful race and donate any profits to local charity.”

The races commence as follows: Half Marathon starts 9.00am in The Batch (rugby club side); 5k starts at 9.30am; 10k start at 9.45 Edenderry Church side.

“Portadown Running Club would like to thank our main sponsors from Globeweigh and Scott and the support from ABC Council.”