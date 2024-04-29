Portrush handball kids are 'credit to school, community and province' after All Ireland semi place
A Portrush primary school which made it to the All Ireland handball finals has been described as “a credit to their school, their community and their province”.
St Patrick’s Primary School had two teams in the All-Ireland Olympic Handball Championships in Limerick, where they represented Ulster last week.
The school posted on Facebook: “An amazing achievement and a memorable event for all the kids involved, topped off by getting to the semi-final stage.
"A proud couple of days for all that will live long in the memory!”