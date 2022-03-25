Ramblers put best foot forward as club looks to summer programme

East Antrim Rambling Club, which was formed in 1979, will be taking in walks across the island of Ireland as members look to a full resumption of activiites as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The community orientated club, which is fully affiliated to the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs, is managed by a committee consisting of a chairperson, treasurer, secretary and members.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee meets four times annually. Membership of the club is open to anyone over 18 years of age. Annual membership subscriptions are £25 for a single person and £40 for a couple. The club has a constitution and convenes an annual general meeting in September.

The club has walk programmes for Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter.

Detailing the main activities undertaken during the seasons, club chair, Gerard Malone said: “The club has walk programmes for Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter and walks occur on most Sundays and Wednesdays.

“The Sunday programme walks are longer and can be challenging (usually seven to 10 miles) whilst the Wednesday programme walks are shorter (usually around four miles).

“Walks can be anywhere in Northern Ireland, although the majority would be in Antrim and Down and the Greater Belfast area. Each walk is led by a ‘walk leader’ who will have carried out some reconnaissance work prior to the walk to ensure that the route is permissible and safe.

“The club has developed codes of practice for walk leaders and walkers with which leaders and walkers are expected to comply.”

Members’ ages range from 40s through to 80s.

Even though the club was formed over four decades ago, some of the founding members still take an active role in activities and indeed some of the longer rambles.

Gerard continued: “The club has around 50 members at present (including some of our original founding members).

“Whilst the majority of members do live in the east Antrim area, there are quite a few members from Co Down at present. Members’ ages range from 40s through to 80s. Some of the more elderly members are still participating in (and leading) the more challenging Sunday walks which perhaps speaks volumes about the health benefits (physical and mental) associated with regular walking.”

Aside from taking part in walks across Northern Ireland, members also take in some beautiful walks in the Republic of Ireland and further afield. Members are hopeful that a full resumption of activities is on the horizon after events were curtailed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Malone explained: “As well as the annual programmes of walks, the club organises annual Easter (usually a four-night stay) and September (three-night stay) walking breaks for members.

“The Easter 2022 break is in Co Clare, staying in the Falls Hotel and Spa, Ennistymon. The 2022 September destination has yet to be decided, but would normally be held in Donegal.

“Occasionally, the club organises trips abroad, the most recent one was a week in Majorca.

“Unfortunately, the club walk programmes and trips were severely curtailed during the pandemic. Members are hopeful though that the worst is over and the club can operate as normal going forward.”

Although the Covid pandemic had a negative imact on community and sporting organisations across the province, one positive the club experienced was an increase in the number of residents becoming involved in walking.

Encouraging anyone wishing to give rambling a try to contact the club, Gerard stated: “New members are always welcome to join the club. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to just turn up for a given walk that they are interested in and make themselves known to the walk leader.

“A warm welcome is assured. All you need is suitable Northern Ireland weather resistant clothing, footwear and a packed lunch (Sunday walk only).

“Members of the public are entitled to a few trial outings to see whether the club meets their needs and expectations. There is evidence that during lockdown many members of the public began walking for the first time. Joining a club may enable them to further the benefits of their new found exercise activity.

“Most members are car owners, although there are a small number of members who use public transport to get to walk starting points.”

Extending a warm welcome to anyone wishing to join the club, Gerard concluded: “The 2022 Sunday/Spring Summer programme commences on April 10 with a trek on the Crockbrack Way in the Sperrins.

“The first Wednesday walk on the Spring/Summer 2022 programme is on April 6 – North Belfast Parks. All other walk details including meeting points, walk leader details, distance for the new programmes will be posted on our website homepage soon under ‘current programmes’.

“Go along and join one of the walks, you won’t regret it. One thing the club can’t guarantee is, of course, the weather on walks, however, what it can guarantee is great craic, companionship, improved health and well-being and the likelihood that you will explore places that you wouldn’t ordinarily have visited.”

Walks in 2022 have taken place in a number of locations including Portrush. Belfast Hills, north Down and the Portaferry Heritage Trail.

For further information to assist potential new members, check out the club’s website www.earc.org.uk and details of the planned/recent activities are posted to the club’s Facebook page.