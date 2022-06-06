Rosettes and prizes galore at Hagans Croft

An abundance of rosettes and prizes were on offer for those who were competing on the day receiving rosettes and those who had supported the league being awarded rosettes and prizes from first down to sixth place, with in fact everyone who competed with the xpoles class received a gift for their impressive jumping across the five weeks.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for the league placings With a total of four competitors in the xpoles class each rider was awarded a prize for all the endeavours each week, they are the stars of the future and with each week, each pony and riders confidence grew and it was evident to see how much fun and enjoyment they had coming each week.

The competition was definitely under way within the 50cm class as this was when the second part of the course - fences nine to twelve were under the clock. Everyone’s jumping was on top form with a total of 4 successful clear rounds. The battle for first and second place was evident, with the top two speed times only having 1.84 seconds separating them. On the day it was Charlie Watson and ‘Meghan’ who completed the course in the fastest time 27.06 seconds and taking first place on the day. Megan Burns and ‘Merlin’ just missed out on the top spot on the day, receiving second place for all their efforts, however the red rosette was in their sights for the 50cm league, and the pair were delighted to be awarded overall winner of this class.

Rachel Stranney, Snowy

Onto the 60cm class were it was all to play for on the day, with the league leader board changing several times over the course of the class. However one thing that did not faultier was Aoife Davis and ‘Arizona’, they had their sights set on the red rosette for the day and of the overall league.

The pair have been consistent throughout and nothing could deny them their red rosettes especially when the pair finished on a whopping 33 points within the league.

It was very fitting that the pair came dressed in red for the occasion.

Congratulations on their successful run throughout the five weeks, we look forward to seeing them within the showjumping league. Second in the 60cm league was Vivienne Andrews and ‘Sarah’s Pebbles’, finishing on an overall score of 24 points. Very well deserving as the pair give it their all each week!

Aoife Davis, Arizona

Once again clear rounds were a plenty in the 70cm class with another six competitors going clear over the course of 12 fences. With a super fast time of 18.75 seconds Melanie Talbot and ‘Calypso’ took the win on the day, followed by Aoife Davis and ‘Pip’ who were a whisker behind them in a time of 18.78 seconds.

After the best three scores over the past five weeks were totted up, the results on the day remained the same for the league, Melanie Talbot and her 25 years young gelding ‘Calypso’ took the overall win for the 70cm class, followed by Aoife Davis and ‘Pip’.

The 80cm class seen an accumulation of poles down, refusals and eliminations and with only one successful clear round Abbey Stevenson and ‘Belle’ were delighted with their performance and their red rosette.

The pair went on to receive second place within the league, alongside Aoife Davis and ‘Pip’ who once again received a red rosette, this time for the 80cm league.

Melanie Talbot, Calypso

It was great to see some new faces enter the 90cm class, however double clear rounds were few and far between.

One horse and rider that did stand out however was Sara Gray and ‘Keizer’ as the pair started out the league competing in the 70cm and 80cm classes and have worked their way up to the 90cm class over the five week period.

Sara along with everyone at Hagans Croft were delighted when the pair achieved a double clear and in a time of 23.35 seconds which awarded them first place on the day, followed by the only other double clear - Emma Brown and Elly Bouncer in a time of 25.43 seconds.

With the best three scores being totted up across the five weeks, the win of the 90cm league was Abbey Stevenson and ‘Belle’ followed by Charlotte McGladdery on ‘Dude’.

Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer

Only two competitors took on the 1m class, both competitors were tested around the course of fences and unfortunately no clear rounds were to be seen.

On the day it was red for Emma Brown with ‘Elly Bouncer’ and blue for Helen Scott and ‘Max’. Great sportsmanship to be seen between both competitors.

With thanks all the competitors who supported this event throughout the five weeks and to the stewards who keep all the events running so smoothly every week.

Thank you to Black Horse photography for covering the event throughout the five weeks - all photographs can be purchased from Black Horse photography’s website.

Jump Mix Results - Saturday 21st May 2022

Class 1 - X-Poles

Sara Gray, Keizer

Megan Burns, Lily; Lily Henderson, Emily; Julia Kerr, Cheerna; Farrah Davidson, Newoak all that Jazz; Rachel Stranney, Snowy; Charlie Watson, Meghan.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Charlie Watson, Meghan; 2) Megan Burns, Lily; 3) Megan Burns, Merlin; 4) Rose Henderson, Tubster; 5) Rachel Stranney, Snowy.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Aoife Davis, Arizona; 2) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 3) Karina McVeigh, Coco; 4) Gail Hadden, Diesel; 5) Kristina Hayes, Ruby; 6) Cara Hamill, Askamore Lass.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Melanie Talbot, Calypso; 2) Aoife Davis, Pip; 3) Karina McVeigh, Coco; 4) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 5) Cara Hamill, Askamore Lass; 6) Emma Andrews, Mouse.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 2) Aoife Davis, Pip; 3) Sara Gray, Keizer; 4) Rebecca Chambers, Boomerang.

Class 6 - 90cm

1) Sara Gray, Keizer; 2) Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer; 3) Aoife Davis, Pip; 4) Charlotte McGladdery, Dude; 5) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 6) Helen Scott, Max.

Class 7 - 1m

1) Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer; 2) Helen Scott, Max.

Jump Mix Results April / May 2022

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Lily Henderson, Emily; Rachel Stranney, Snowy; Megan Burns, Lily; Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Megan Burns, Merlin; 2) Rose Henderson, Tubster; 3) Rachel Stranney, Snowy.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Aoife Davis, Arizona; 2) Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 3) Kristina Hayes, Ruby; 4) Cara Hamill, Askamore Lass; 5) Emma Andrews, Mouse; =6) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; =6) Gail Hadden, Diesel.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Melanie Corbett, Calypso; 2) Aoife Davis, Pip; 3) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 4) Gail Hadden, Diesel.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Aoife Davis, Pip; 2) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 3) Sara Gray, Keizer; 4) Maisie Anderson, Izzy.

Class 6 - 90cm

1) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 2) Charlotte McGladdery, Dude