Royal return for 'RunThrough' at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival

On Sunday July 30 RunThrough will return to the historic venue of Hillsborough Castle for the Hillsborough Castle & Gardens Running Festival.

Following the success of the 2019 and 2022 events, RunThrough returns with 5km, 10km, Half Marathon and Family Races as part of the festival of running open to runners of all levels and abilities.

The races will start within the beautiful grounds of Hillsborough Castle, before heading out onto the surrounding forest areas of Hillsborough and taking in historic attractions in the local area such as Hillsborough Fort and Hillsborough Lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, commented: “We are delighted to return once more to the beautiful and historic Hillsborough Castle & Gardens.

Athletes of all ages and abilities will be running through the grounds of Hillsborough Castle as the Running Festival returns to the village. Pic credit: RunThrough

"To be trusted by Historic Royal Palaces to bring RunThrough’s events within the palace grounds and give runners such a unique opportunity to enjoy running in such incredible surroundings fills me with great pride.

"We are also grateful to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for facilitating route access outside of the Hillsborough Castle & Gardens grounds.”

Debbie McCamphill, Business Development Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting the Running Festival for a third time at Hillsborough Castle, and to welcoming runners of all abilities into our gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With over 100 acres of grounds to enjoy here, from peaceful woodlands to picturesque glens, we know they’ll provide a fittingly grand finish to the day’s races.”