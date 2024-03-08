RunThrough announces the much-anticipated return of Hillsborough Running Festival in support of Northern Ireland Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This highly anticipated event, set against the scenic backdrop of Hillsborough, offers a variety of distances, ensuring there is something for every runner.

Registration is now open, offering runners the chance to secure their spot in this memorable festival. RunThrough will organise and deliver 240 events in 2024, all of which can be explored at runthrough.co.uk.

With the success of the Hillsborough Running Festival last year, it is anticipated that this year's event will boast even more entries and an elevated atmosphere to previous years.

RunThrough launches this year's Hillsborough Running Festival. Pic credit: RunThrough

One runner, Johnny Murphy, from last year’s event stated: “It is one of the best organised festivals of running in magnificent grounds with a bunch of amazing marshals who are so pleasant even at the end of a long day.”

The races will commence in Hillsborough Castle's Grounds, offering participants a unique starting point for their journey. Runners will then venture into the enchanting forest areas of Hillsborough, exploring the rich history of the region with glimpses of local landmarks such as Hillsborough Fort and Hillsborough Lake.

This event’s Charity of the Year is Northern Ireland Hospice and the Hillsborough Running Festival aims to raise awareness and funds for its invaluable work.

