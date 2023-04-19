Salto National Gymnastics Centre in running for prestigious national award

Tony Byrne MBE helped build the City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre – and now the club are hoping to pay tribute to their late founder by bagging a prestigious British Gymnastics Award.

City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre hosted the 'Tony Byrne Invitational' this year to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and have ended a difficult 12 months by being shortlisted for the Community Club of the Year (+250 members) Award.

Byrne founded the first full-time gymnastics facility in Ireland in 1985 and also coached seven successive Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games teams between 1982 and 2006 before passing away in July 2022 following a Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

CEO Amanda McMaster believes winning the award would be the perfect way to pay tribute to a legend of gymnastics in Northern Ireland.

Lisburn's Salto National Gymnastics Centre is in the running for a national award

"With Tony passing, it would be a real opportunity to acknowledge what he has done," she said.

"He was the founder and I feel it would be a lovely reward to the club and to everyone involved with the club to acknowledge what he has done.

"He did get an MBE a few years back because he was so involved in gymnastics in Northern Ireland.

"He basically got Salto to the level it is at and I was his gymnast from the beginning.

"He was the one who said to me that he wanted me to take over and I have known the set-up and the workings of the gym since it started.

"But Tony was the creator of Salto and I think it would be lovely to win the award to acknowledge that."

City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre is the only gymnastics club in Northern Ireland to hold Olympic Holding Camp Status.

"I think that attracts membership, knowing that they are coming to a club that can excel at the highest level of gymnastics,” Amanda continued.

"Our bread and butter is our recreational programme, but I do think having squad and the success of our elite gymnasts is an attraction."