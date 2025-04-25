​Scotland the next challenge for pro boxer Donagh ‘Irish Kid’ Keary

Donagh Keary after his emphatic win in MSG flanked by coach Ryan Burnett and Co Manager Bobby Lavery.

​Castlewellan professional boxer Donagh ‘Irish Kid’ Keary will have his second professional fight in Aberdeen on May 10 on a Knyoch boxing promotion at the Beach Ballroom.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘A hit with Scottish boxing fans’

Keary’s co-manager Bobby Lavery received a phone call last week from Knyoch Boxing president Sam Knyoch enquiring of Keary’s availability to box on the show.

He said he had watched his exceptional debut performance on UFC Fight Pass from Madison Square Garden and was eager to begin working with him for future shows in Scotland stating he feels he would be a hit with the Scottish boxing fans. That was enough to convince Lavery to take the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a much smaller venue the atmosphere in the beach ballroom is very intense and can be a battle in itself.

Talk of County Down

Since his MSG debut Keary has been somewhat of a celebrity around the area, even getting a mention in Stormont about his performance and how he has been the talk of County Down and someone for young people to take example from that hard work and dedication pays off, whether that be in sport or school.

Lavery hopes to keep Donagh busy right up to the end of the summer with hopefully a fight every month including September where he hopes to make his first appearance on home soil.

The phone is non stop at present organising fights and sparring with several different types of boxers. Donagh recently sparred Australian Paris Olympian Charlie Senior over six rounds with Seniors Coach Eddie Lam saying: ‘You would pay to watch that spar’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All in all it’s been a great start to Keary’s professional career a sport he is at home with and feels he was born to do it.

The Rise of a Future Champion

Born and raised in Castlewellan, this young talent’s journey into the boxing ring began not with dreams of glory, but with a simple push from his father to gain confidence and stand tall.

What started as a tool to deal with schoolyard challenges quickly turned into a passion that would shape his entire future. At just six years old, a trip to the local boxing club planted a seed. Growing up, he also played hurling for Castlewellan and ran cross-country in high school — a nod to his family’s deep-running athletic heritage, particularly on his father’s side. By 12, he had already captured his first Armagh/Down and Ulster titles.

The thrill of victory, the discipline of training, and the identity he found in boxing lit a fire that would never go out.

National Titles and International Honour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donagh’s first Irish title came under coach Bobby Lavery at Rathfriland Boxing Club — a milestone that would later come full circle, with Lavery now co-managing his professional career. That win earned him a spot on the Irish team for the European Cadet Championships in Bulgaria. Despite a first-round loss, the pride of wearing the Irish vest for the first time stuck with him. He waited three years for his second title — the U22 Irish Championship — which again brought him to the European stage. There, he secured a first-round win over Spain before bowing out in the quarter-finals to the eventual champion from Azerbaijan. Keary’s amateur career earned him: Irish Senior Champion; Ulster Intermediate and Senior Titles; Multiple caps for Ireland and Ulster; Finalist in the 2024 Irish Elite Championships (4-1 split decision).

No Plan B

Still living in the same town he grew up in, Donagh looks back on childhood with nothing but fond memories — from snowball chases to mischief in the woods. He’s a local lad through and through, with a world-class work ethic and a strong sense of community.

School might not have been his focus — not when his mind was set on the pro game. When asked about Plan B, his answer was always the same: “There is no Plan B — I’m going to be a professional boxer.” So far, he’s kept that promise. Eyes on History: The Path to a World Title

Now, the mission is clear: become an Irish Champion – and defend it; become a European Champion – and defend it; become a British Champion – defend it at least three times to keep the Lonsdale Belt; then, win the World Title – and defend that too… All before turning 30. Keary is not just chasing belts. He wants to make history in Irish boxing — to be a leader, a role model, and living proof that sacrifice and hard work can take you from a small town to the world stage.

The journey is already well underway.

Sponsorship Opportunity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As everyone knows this sport does not survive without sponsorship and Training Camps cost money. Anyone wishing to get on board to support this young man to fulfil his dream and bring success and happiness to the Co Down area please get in touch with Bobby Lavery 07808175512.