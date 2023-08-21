Record numbers of athletes took part in Seapark Athletics Club’s Storming the Castle 10k road race at the weekend.

The sold-out event was held on Sunday, August 20 in Carrickfergus, with over 900 runners on the start line when Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council got the race underway.

The event attracted runners of all abilities from clubs across Northern Ireland and beyond, as well as many enthusiastic individuals running for local charities and fundraising initiatives.

These included the race’s partner charities, Chill and Carrick Connect, while firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station were also running in their full fire kit for Ollie’s Army.

Mid and East Antrim Council organised kids’ fun run ‘Chase the Knight’ and a STC Junior Race, with post-race hospitality and family entertainment in Shaftesbury Park.

Local runner Jordan Heron from Larne AC claimed the top spot in the men’s race, while Fiona McQuillan from North Down won the ladies’ race.

Seapark AC’s Andy Smyth, race director for Storming the Castle said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have got for Storming the Castle this year; it’s been hugely supported by runners from the Mid and East Antrim area, but also across Northern Ireland, GB and ROI. There was a fantastic atmosphere with many people bringing family and friends to spectate and making a day of it.

“I would like to take the opportunity to give a massive thanks to the organising committee and all the 70+ volunteers from Seapark AC and from the wider community that helped us to deliver this important and successful civic event for the borough.

“We would also like to acknowledge the support we got from Mid and East Antrim Council and Clanmil Housing Association, and a very special thank you to Ownies Bar Bistro who worked with us in the build up to the race and provided all the hotdogs and family entertainment in Shaftesbury Park post-race. A big thanks also goes to all the local businesses that supported us by donating spot prizes - all of this helps to make this race a special one in the NI running calendar.

“We have seen this race grow and grow every year and we look forward to building on the success with next year’s race already scheduled for Sunday, August 18, 2024.”

1 . Storming the Castle Carrickfergus Castle was the backdrop for the popular 10k race. Photo: Seapark AC

2 . Storming the Castle Fiona McQuillan from North Down won the ladies race. Photo: Seapark AC

3 . Storming the Castle Jordan Heron from Larne AC claimed the top spot in the men’s race. Photo: Seapark AC