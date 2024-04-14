Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 1,000 runners expected to take part on Sunday, August 18. The chip-timed run’s picturesque route takes in the main Carrickfergus waterfront areas and marina with views of Belfast Lough before finishing at the medieval castle.

Andy Smyth, race director, said: “We have seen big growth in the number of participants every year.

"While it attracts competitive runners chasing a PB with a fast, flat course, it also appeals to many more inspired individuals who like to jog or run to take part for fun with many doing so to raise money for charity.

Launching this year’s Storming the Castle 10k road race are the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, and Andy Smyth, race director, with Seapark AC club members, Seapark ‘Knight Sir’ Neil Harper and Austin Kelly, sponsor Clanmil Housing. Photo:submitted

“Last year was a sell out so we are encouraging people to register early to get the best early bird deal – available until 30 June.

“We are also delighted to once again have the generous support from our sponsors Ownies Bar and Bistro who will provide a range of family entertainment from 2pm in Shaftesbury Park and Clanmil Housing.”

The event is supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council which will also be organising a kids’ fun run ‘Chase the Knight’ and a junior race for older children.

The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said, “This is a fantastic event that really helps to showcase the town while inspiring many people to get active as part of a healthier lifestyle. I want to wish Seapark AC all the very best and thank all the organisers and volunteers that make this such an important civic event for the town.

Online registration for the event is now open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/StormingtheCastle10K2024

Austin Kelly, Clanmil Housing said: “We are pleased to support this event, it is one of several initiatives we have supported in Carrickfergus as we recently completed a new shared housing development at Mariners Court.

"Funding is provided by the NI Housing Executive and the Department for Communities to help us support events like this, that promote health and wellbeing as well as cross-community participation.”