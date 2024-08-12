The signs are there - don't miss Golden Girl Hannah's Olympic homecoming in Coleraine on Wednesday

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine is getting geared up for ‘Hannah’s Homecoming’ on Wednesday (August 14) and Causeway Coast and Glens Council are joining in too!

The club has organised a celebratory welcome home for Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott who won a gold medal in Paris on July 31 with Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coleraine town centre was packed on the day with supporters watching Hannah and her team mates on a big screen in the Diamond.

Now, her Coleraine rowing club is set to hold a homecoming celebration for golden girl Hannah on Wednesday, August 14.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has erected signs congratulating Olympic gold medal winner Hannah Scott. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilCauseway Coast and Glens Borough Council has erected signs congratulating Olympic gold medal winner Hannah Scott. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has erected signs congratulating Olympic gold medal winner Hannah Scott. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Following a meet-and-greet for club members at Bann Rowing Club at Hanover Place, there will be a parade at 3.30pm from Bridge Street, through the town centre for a private reception in Coleraine Town Hall.

And, Causeway Coast and Glens Council are also celebrating Hannah’s success by erecting banners at Anderson and Christie Park, congratulating her on her gold medal – have you seen them?

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway CoastParis
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice