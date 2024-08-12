The signs are there - don't miss Golden Girl Hannah's Olympic homecoming in Coleraine on Wednesday
The club has organised a celebratory welcome home for Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott who won a gold medal in Paris on July 31 with Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls.
Coleraine town centre was packed on the day with supporters watching Hannah and her team mates on a big screen in the Diamond.
Now, her Coleraine rowing club is set to hold a homecoming celebration for golden girl Hannah on Wednesday, August 14.
Following a meet-and-greet for club members at Bann Rowing Club at Hanover Place, there will be a parade at 3.30pm from Bridge Street, through the town centre for a private reception in Coleraine Town Hall.
And, Causeway Coast and Glens Council are also celebrating Hannah’s success by erecting banners at Anderson and Christie Park, congratulating her on her gold medal – have you seen them?