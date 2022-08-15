Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this being the 40th anniversary of this event, it will feature drivers from all over the country, as well drivers from mainland UK and Republic of Ireland competing to lift the GP plate in each class. It is set to be an excellent weekend of fast paced racing involving drivers as young as six years old in the bambino karts to the experienced drivers in the high speed 250 Superkarts.

A spokesperson told the Ulster Star: ''It will be a spectators delight to watch and is billed as Ireland’s largest kart racing extravaganza.

''Alongside this epic event it will also play host to the F100 class, which will feature drivers from today's racers to those drivers who are making a comeback for this one off experience.

On Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August, the highly anticipated and action-packed Irish Kart Grand Prix being held at Nutts Corner Raceway sponsored by Pitstop Motors is set to make its return.

''F100 is a national kart racing class which embraces what we believe to be the best eras of karting ever, which featured famous drivers such as Jensen Button, David Coulthard, Anthony Davidson and current F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

''Local drivers who will be taking part in the hope to win this infamous prize and be able to race with the GP plates showcasing their talent of racing include Ethan Robinson (Lisburn) in Bambinos, Jamie Leckey (Lisburn), Zak Leckey (Lisburn) and Max Allen (Lisburn) in Rotax Max, Noel Linsday (Hillsborough) and Keith Hemsley (Ballynahinch) in the 125 Superkart class.

''Alongside this event, the club will be fundraising much needed donations for the club's nominated charity this year; Marie Curie Cancer Northern Ireland. Saturday night will see a quiz being held in the clubhouse followed by music and entertainment, as well as a charity raffle with great prizes and the draw being made on Sunday.

''Saturday's racing features practice and heats with racing beginning in the morning. Sunday will see pre-finals and finals for all classes with racing beginning in the morning.