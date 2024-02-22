Tyrone middle distance runner Nick Griggs secures financial support for Olympic dream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Mid Ulster Athletics Club from Newmills, has partnered with professional services Gately to support his promising athletics career.

Nineteen-year-old Griggs is currently based at the Candour Track Club in Belfast and is one of Ireland's rising track and field stars, and pipped to be the next top international athlete for Ireland.

Grigg’s meteoric rise in the world of athletics has seen him win titles and smash a spate of national records. He won the European Junior 3000m title in 2021 and took silver in 2023.

Gateley Legal partner Mark Lennon with Nick Griggs. Credit: Nick Patterson

He also led Ireland to team gold at the European Cross Country Championships last December with an individual bronze medal having won silver at the same competition in 2022. Grigg’s made his senior debut at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last summer in the 1500m. He is the current holder of the under-20 1500m, Mile, 3,000m and 5,000m Irish national records and is the second fastest U20 athlete in the world ever in the

indoor mile.

Nick Griggs said: “2024 will be an exciting year. It will be my first year as a senior athlete. My aim is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris and the European Championships in Rome. I want to try to run as fast as possible and be competitive as a senior. Financial assistance from the business community is incredibly important to young athletes like me. I am delighted to partner with Gateley Legal Northern Ireland. They are a leader in their field,

and I hope their support will help in my development as a full-time professional athlete.”

Mark Lennon, partner at Gateley Legal, said they are “immensely proud” and delighted to be supporting one of the country’s most exciting athletic talents.

“At Gateley we have a long track record of nurturing and investing in the best young talent, both into the legal profession and across the wider community.