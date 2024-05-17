Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Carrickfergus boxing coach is full of encouragement for his friend Anto Cacace ahead of the Belfast fighter’s clash with IBF Super-Featherweight champion, Joe Cordina, on the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Iain Mahood, who helped guide Cacace to the IBO Super-Featherweight title against Italian champion Michael Magnesi in Manchester in September 2022, is currently out in the Asian country to help cheer him over the line.

Cacace, who previously trained out of Mahood’s Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, will be one of the fighters to take to the ring at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh ahead of Fury’s fight, which is expected to start at around 11pm UK time.

Anto Cacace and Iain Mahood. (Pic: Belfast Boxers).

Speaking to the Carrick Times from Saudi Arabia, Mahood, who has been close to Cacace in the build-up, explained: “The mood in the camp has been great all of fight week. I haven't been involved in the coaching point for this one due to demands from the promotional office et cetera, but I’ve been up with him in the lead-up and I’m out here with him.

"All the work is done, the mood is good with him, so everyone is hyped and buzzing for the fight.

"It’s a real interesting fight, with two very good lads, but it’s a massive stage for Anto, one that we’ve worked for over the past few years and he has it now, so it's definitely a massive moment for him and a great opportunity.