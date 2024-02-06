Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on for this year’s races, taking place on Sunday, March 24, with competitors preparing to pound the streets in half marathon and 10K runs.

Both distances will start and finish at Portadown Rugby Football Club in Bridge Street.

Race director Janine Maher said Portadown Running Club was delighted to host the festival, following a very successful event in March 2023.

"Last year, our event attracted over 800 runners to Portadown and due to demand we have increased our number to 1,500 runners.

"Our event is growing in size and reputation – we believe it is a great opportunity to promote the local area, local businesses, and, of course, our fantastic community.”

Participants also have the opportunity to give a welcome boost to charity.

Competitors take part in the 2023 Portadown Festival Of Running. Picture: Tony Hendron

"We also recognise the importance of supporting local charities and were delighted to donate over £2,500 to Southern Area Hospice through funds raised in 2023,” said Janine. “This year we are delighted to be supporting the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children as well as Craigavon Samaritans.

"Our event aim is to promote our town, local businesses that support our event, inspiring people to be active and to have a successful race and donate any profits to local charity.”

For race registration details across the two distances, go to www.njuko.net/festivalofrunning24/select_competition

The half marathon race starts at 9.00am beside Portadown Rugby Club, heading towards Gilford and taking in the riverside paths of Woodlands Park. Club marshalls will direct competitors towards Tandragee, joining the tow path at Madden Bridge for the final stretch which gives the opportunity for a fast and flat finish.

The 10k, meanwhile, starts at 9.30am a short stroll from Portadown Rugby Club. The route is flat, fast and on a single-loop course and finishes back in the rugby club grounds.

The route leads runners out of town towards the scenic River Bann tow path, which provides a quick, level finish.