WDF World Championships: Duff progresses to quarter-finals
The Ballyclare man, who won the world title at his first attempt in April 2022, defeated the York player 3-2 on the Lakeside stage to progress to today’s (Friday) quarter-finals, with his match against Landman due to start at 7.30pm.
Turner won the first set 3-2 before Duff triumphed 3-2 in the second set to draw the tie level.
The English man, who had an average of 81.55, won set three 3-2 to go 2-1 up in the best of five match.
Duff, who enjoyed an 87.98 average, won the fourth set 3-1 to set up a deciding set.
The Northern Ireland captain took the fifth set 3-1 to win the clash 3-2.
Duff, who has never lost at the iconic Frimley Green venue, will face Landman, who won 3-2 over Thomas Junghans in round three.