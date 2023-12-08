Reigning World Darts Federation (WDF) world champion Neil Duff set up a quarter-final clash with Chris Landman from the Netherlands after his victory over Martyn Turner last night (Thursday).

The Ballyclare man, who won the world title at his first attempt in April 2022, defeated the York player 3-2 on the Lakeside stage to progress to today’s (Friday) quarter-finals, with his match against Landman due to start at 7.30pm.

Turner won the first set 3-2 before Duff triumphed 3-2 in the second set to draw the tie level.

Neil Duff. (Pic: Contributed).

The English man, who had an average of 81.55, won set three 3-2 to go 2-1 up in the best of five match.

Duff, who enjoyed an 87.98 average, won the fourth set 3-1 to set up a deciding set.

The Northern Ireland captain took the fifth set 3-1 to win the clash 3-2.